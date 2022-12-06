Accumulating Snow Likely Thursday Night and Friday

A Little Light Rain/Snow Today

Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

Snow Likely Later this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An active stretch here for early December as several disturbances will move through the region between now and early next week. This time of year, track and temperatures play crucial roles in the type of precipitation we can expect. Models are beginning to come together on a stronger system which will move through the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today with a few rain and snow showers. While precipitation will be light, a quick covering of snow is possible in areas that see wintry precipitation. Highs into the upper 30s with a light easterly wind.

We get a break in the active weather Wednesday and Thursday, although more clouds than sunshine expected. Highs will be in the middle 30s to around 40 with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Clouds and snow return starting Thursday night ahead of what will be a stronger system for the end of the week. This brings the likelihood for snow during the Friday morning commute. Depending on the exact track, accumulating snowfall is likely. NBC15 METEOROLOGISTS HAVE DECLARED FRIDAY A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Another break Saturday and early Sunday before a third disturbance moves in late this weekend and early next week. Similarly, the track will dictate if we see accumulating snowfall or not. Stay tuned as specifics are ironed out in the days ahead!

