Braelon Allen indicates he’s staying at Wisconsin in Twitter post

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All signs seem to be pointing to the fact that sophomore running back Braelon Allen will be staying in Madison.

On Monday Allen tweeted, “Sources this sources that 😂 if I didn’t tell you don’t say it.” On Tuesday he then quote tweeted that original tweet and said, “Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger.”

Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger. https://t.co/icFKmN7q3Y — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) December 6, 2022

Allen also posted a series of photos on Instagram of him in a Wisconsin uniform and a screenshot of a tweet that said, “Saw Chris Ballard confirm a rumor on The Michigan Insider of Braelon Allen wanting to transfer to Michigan next year.” He captioned it simply with “🔒 😎.”

Freshman wide receiver Skyler Bell commented on the Instagram post and said, “they thought.”

The star Badgers running back rushed for 1126 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

