Braelon Allen indicates he’s staying at Wisconsin in Twitter post

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs for a first down against Purdue during the first half...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs for a first down against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All signs seem to be pointing to the fact that sophomore running back Braelon Allen will be staying in Madison.

On Monday Allen tweeted, “Sources this sources that 😂 if I didn’t tell you don’t say it.” On Tuesday he then quote tweeted that original tweet and said, “Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger.”

Allen also posted a series of photos on Instagram of him in a Wisconsin uniform and a screenshot of a tweet that said, “Saw Chris Ballard confirm a rumor on The Michigan Insider of Braelon Allen wanting to transfer to Michigan next year.” He captioned it simply with “🔒 😎.”

Freshman wide receiver Skyler Bell commented on the Instagram post and said, “they thought.”

The star Badgers running back rushed for 1126 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

The Wisconsin volleyball team sings "Varsity" with the student section following their win over...
Badgers prepare for Penn State in Regionals
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Fickell says Leonhard is still deciding his future at Wisconsin
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz enters the transfer portal