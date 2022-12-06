Dane County awards $55,000 in Racial Equity and Social Justice grants to six local agencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six local agencies are set to receive grants aimed to address systemic racial inequalities, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday.

The Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion Partners and Equity (PIE) Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grants will address health, education, employment and criminal justice.

Office of Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee member Brenda Gonzalez said the grant program helps increase access and opportunities to improve the lives of Dane County residents.

“The PIE Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grant Program is an intentional commitment that hopes to support the amazing work of many of our local organizations in their efforts to fight against the systematic racial disparities that are faced,” Gonzalez said.

Centro Hispano – BECAS Scholarship Program ($15,000)

The Centro BECAS Scholarship Program will provide financial support to Latinx students to reduce barriers to higher education. Selected students are supported with an annual stipend for their educational expenses.

Midwest Mujeres – Be Bold and Network Program ($5,000)

Midwest Mujeres Collective is an online mentorship program for women of color that addresses racial inequities, mental health and employment. 25% of the initiative is dedicated towards assisting women who were formerly incarcerated.

Simpson Street Free Press – SSFP ($10,000)

The Dane County PIE grant will help address the education crisis caused by the pandemic by helping SSFP students build literacy skills, bolster academic confidence and conduct research as a part of a writing-for-publication process.

Worker Justice – Construction Project ($10,000)

Worker Justice Wisconsin (WJW) addresses large contractor companies misclassifying construction employees to avoid paying payroll taxes, benefits and workers’ compensation insurance. WJW assists individual workers harmed by misclassification.

WRPT Big Step Project – Connects to Construction Careers ($10,000)

The program assists justice-involved Dane County individuals by preparing and connecting them to employment opportunities within the skilled trades.

YWCA, Warner Park, Elver Park, Meadowood – Restorative Justice Practices for Youth ($5,000)

Youth referred to the YWCA by community members or law enforcement can focus on relationship building, sharing their perspectives and repairing harm without punishment, exclusion and reliance on police.

