Flags to fly at half-staff in Wisconsin to honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Flags fly at half staff at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday in Wisconsin to recognize National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

In the announcement from Gov. Tony Evers’ Office Tuesday, he stated that Dec. 7 is meant to honor the “heroism, sacrifice, and valor” made by service members that day in 1941 and every day since.

“Each year, as a state and nation, we recognize Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the 2,403 lives lost, including 54 servicemembers from Wisconsin, in the attack on Pearl Harbor and to reflect on the service of the more than 330,000 Wisconsinites who served in World War II,” Evers said.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday. Evers also proclaimed Wednesday as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” statewide.

