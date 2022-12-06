Health officials promote flu shots during National Influenza Vaccination Week

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and health officials say the need to get your shot is more important than ever.

Right now, there are more than six million cases confirmed in the U.S. Here in Wisconsin, only 30% of residents are vaccinated against the flu.

SSM Health says it’s the perfect time to get vaccinated before the holidays.

“You reduce your ability to infect others,” Vice President of Ambulatory Clinical Programs at SSM Health Dr. David Ottenbaker said. “Even if you get the illness, your chances of spreading it are less and your symptoms are less as well.”

Health officials say vaccines take about two weeks to take effect. Anyone six months and older is eligible.

