Hearings scheduled in Tony Robinson’s grandmother’s plea for charges against officer

Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a police officer in 2015.
Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a police officer in 2015.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days worth of hearings have been set for February in the case of a woman who asked a judge to authorize criminal charges against a white Madison police officer who killed her biracial grandson, according to court records.

Tony Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry, appeared by phone Monday where her attorney requested a two-day hearing. The judge decided to set a hearing for Feb. 20 and 21 of 2023. Witness lists and exhibits must be filed by Feb. 6, 2023.

In 2015, Robinson was shot and killed by Officer Matt Kenny with the Madison Police Department. Police said Kenny was attacked by Robinson after he responded to a disturbance at an apartment on Williamson Street.

The police department and the Dane County District Attorney determined the officer was following protocol, and he was not criminally charged. In February 2017, it was announced that the family of Robinson would receive about $3.3 million in a record settlement in an officer-involved shooting lawsuit.

Robinson’s death sparked protests and conversations about race and police brutality.

Irwin-Henry filed a petition in March asking a judge to authorize homicide charges against officer Matt Kenny. The petition falls under Wisconsin’s so-called John Doe law, which allows citizens to ask judges to approve charges if prosecutors refuse to file any.

