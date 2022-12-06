Hy-Vee customers can help fight hunger by donating while shopping

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign continues, and you can help in the fight against hunger with every trip to the grocery store.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign continues, and you can help in the fight against hunger with every trip to the grocery store.

You can donate at your grocery store of choice! The ways you do it and the dates vary slightly, so check the list below to see how you can give.

All proceeds go towards Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and with its buying power a $10 donation can provide up to 25 meals for those who are food insecure in our community.

  • Metcalfe’s Check Out Hunger November 1 – December 31 Ask the cashier to scan a card for a $5 donation or donate a food bag.
  • Woodman’s Check Out Hunger November 1 – December 31 Ask the cashier to donate or use the self-checkout buttons available.
  • Metro Market & Pick’ N Save November 6 – December 25 Shoppers can Round Up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or select to donate $1, $5, or $10 at the in-store registers, including self-checkout, or by adding a donation to online pickup orders.
  • Hy-Vee November 14 – December 31 Ask your cashier how you can give to their Feed the Need campaign to benefit local food banks.
