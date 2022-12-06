Janesville PD search for man suspected of stealing MacBooks from store while armed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly stole laptops from an electronics store while armed with a gun.

In an alert sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it states the suspect went up to a clerk at the Janesville Best Buy, located on the 2800 block of Deerfield Drive, just after 5 p.m. and asked for two MacBooks.

The employee came back with the laptops and was about to walk the man over to the counter when the suspect allegedly showed a black handgun in his front sweatshirt pocket.

According to authorities, the suspect told the employee to give him the MacBooks and to look down while the suspect walked out of the store.

Police say the man was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie and drove away from the store in a red Jeep Wrangler. He was last seen driving westbound on Highway 14 toward the interstate.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call Janesville PD at 608-755-3100.

