Janesville PD search for man suspected of stealing MacBooks from store while armed

Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Best Buy...
Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Best Buy that happened Monday.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly stole laptops from an electronics store while armed with a gun.

In an alert sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it states the suspect went up to a clerk at the Janesville Best Buy, located on the 2800 block of Deerfield Drive, just after 5 p.m. and asked for two MacBooks.

The employee came back with the laptops and was about to walk the man over to the counter when the suspect allegedly showed a black handgun in his front sweatshirt pocket.

According to authorities, the suspect told the employee to give him the MacBooks and to look down while the suspect walked out of the store.

Police say the man was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie and drove away from the store in a red Jeep Wrangler. He was last seen driving westbound on Highway 14 toward the interstate.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call Janesville PD at 608-755-3100.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input

Latest News

Regular gas is sold for $2.89 a gallon Monday at Woodman's gas station on Madison's west side.
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead.
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead.
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead.
Dane County awards $55,000 in Racial Equity and Social Justice grants to six local agencies
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report