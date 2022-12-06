Life sentence handed for 2019 Columbia County killing

PORTGAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -The West Allis man learned his fate for the killing a Town of Leeds man during what prosecutors described as a random home invasion.

Jason Kijewski was handed a life sentence with the chance of extended supervision, after 30 years served, for killing Keith Wolf in 2019.

Authorities say Kijewski wanted to rob someone because he needed the money and spotted Wolf’s farm on Sept. 27, 2019. Court documents state the 43-year-old snuck into the basement and Wolf went to investigate a noise he heard downstairs. That’s when Kijewski allegedly shot and killed Wolf, and took off from the home.

Kijewski was arrested a year-and-a-half later after investigators worked with other jurisdictions to see if anyone belonged to the DNA found at the scene.

According to the complaint, the DNA from the facemask worn to protect Kijewski and a detective interviewing him from COVID-19 was linked to DNA swabbed from the cellar door frame investigators believe he touched. The detective had retrieved the surgical mask after having Kijewski throw it away following the interrogation.

