Madison College helps students de-stress with therapy dogs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With final exam season right around the corner, Madison College is helping students relax.

On Monday, students had the chance to hang out with “dogs on call,” which are therapy dogs enlisted to help release some tension.

“We remind students not to be too stressed and take care of themselves, like get enough sleep and be yourself, and you can do this,” Peer Health Educator for Mental Health Tracey Nguyen said.

Other MATC events this week include a wellness bag giveaway on Tuesday, free hot chocolate on Thursday and an event with free donuts next Monday.

