MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago.

MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, MPD responded to a daytime shooting at the 100 block of Lakeside St. The suspect had left the scene by the time officers arrived, and the victim later died at a local hospital.

