MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside St., on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago.

MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, MPD responded to a daytime shooting at the 100 block of Lakeside St. The suspect had left the scene by the time officers arrived, and the victim later died at a local hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input

Latest News

The Wisconsin volleyball team sings "Varsity" with the student section following their win over...
Badgers prepare for Penn State in Regionals
Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors
As tensions rise during final exam season, Madison College is offering some fun activities.
Madison College helps students de-stress with therapy dogs
Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Best Buy...
Janesville PD search for man suspected of stealing MacBooks from store while armed