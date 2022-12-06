MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon.

An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

According to MPD, the officer noticed a man walking around nearby. Witnesses said the man was the driver.

The 46-year-old man was arrested for seventh-offense OWI, threats to law enforcement, resisting and bail jumping.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

