MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon.
A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon.

An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

According to MPD, the officer noticed a man walking around nearby. Witnesses said the man was the driver.

The 46-year-old man was arrested for seventh-offense OWI, threats to law enforcement, resisting and bail jumping.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

