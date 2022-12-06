Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced the launch of a Narcan vending machine in its lobby.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced the launch of a Narcan vending machine in its lobby.(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered easily with little training needed.

The Narcan is free, legal to carry and anyone who wants to get the medication can obtain it. Those who would like to pick one up can go to the lobby of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 200 E. US Highway 14 in Janesville. The lobby is open 24/7.

The sheriff’s office noted that there is a QR code on the machine with a two-minute training video on how to recognize an overdose and administer the medication. People will enter the number next to their zip code and a Narcan box will drop down from the machine.

The sheriff’s office noted that the overdose death rate has increased by over 50% from 2020 to 2021 in Rock County. Nearly 80% of overdose deaths in 2022 involved fentanyl, which Rock Co. officials said poses an extreme risk to those who encounter it, sometimes unexpectedly.

The Narcan vending machine program is funded through a grant from the Rock County Human Services Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon.
MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs for a first down against Purdue during the first half...
Braelon Allen indicates he’s staying at Wisconsin in Twitter post
Flags fly at half staff at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin. (WMTV/Jeremy...
Flags to fly at half-staff in Wisconsin to honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Avieon Little
1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing pleads guilty