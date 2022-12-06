OSHA opens investigation at Fraser Shipyards after worker death

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - OSHA has opened an investigation into the death of a worker who fell off a ship at a drydock Monday, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA has begun an investigation into C & L Contracting, the company the shipworker was operating for.

The statement also said the employee was “standing on a railing in order to pull a tarp and he slipped and fell, landing in the dry dock area.”

OSHA has six months to complete an investigation into the accident.

OSHA has no further information on the incident, until the investigation in complete, the statement read.

According to Superior police, the worker fell approximately 50 feet to the ground.

Authorities attempted life-saving efforts, but the 64-year-old man from Watertown, Wisconsin, died.

In May 2022, Fraser Shipyards LLC. paid a fine of $4,881.80 for a “serious” violation.

OSHA records indicate the fine was for a violation regarding “guarding of deck openings and edges.”

