Rain & Snow Chances Continue

Few Rain & Snow Showers Tuesday

Near Normal Temperatures

Bigger Storm To End Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An active stretch here for early December continues as we move forward in time. Several disturbances ahead and they get more interesting with time. This time of year, track and temperatures play crucial roles in just what pans out. This will be the case over the next couple of systems as we wait and see for more agreement in the data in if we see rain, snow, or a combination of the two. One thing for certain, keep an eye on the forecast.

Cloudy skies tonight with a few flurries possible Light northerly winds. Cloudy skies Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers. While precipitation will be light, a quick covering of snow is possible in areas that see wintry precipitation. Highs into the upper 30s with a light easterly wind. An early flurry Tuesday night, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows into the middle 20s.

We get a break in the active weather Wednesday and Thursday, although more clouds than sunshine expected. Highs will be in the middle to up[per 30s with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Clouds and snow shower chances return starting Thursday night ahead of what will be a stronger system for the end of the week. This brings a chance of rain and snow for Friday. Depending on the exact track, accumulating snowfall is possible.

Another break Saturday and early Sunday before a third disturbance moves in late this weekend and early next week. Similarly, the track will dictate if we see accumulating snowfall or not. Stay tuned as specifics are ironed out in the days ahead!

