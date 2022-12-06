Sarah Silverman coming to Madison’s Orpheum Theater

Sarah Silverman introduces a performance by the cast of "Mr. Saturday Night" at the 75th annual...
Sarah Silverman introduces a performance by the cast of "Mr. Saturday Night" at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emmy-award winning comedian Sarah Silverman plans to give some lip to people in Wisconsin’s capital. Her just-announced nationwide Grow Some Lips tour will bring Silverman to Madison in early March for a show at the Orpheum Theater.

She plans to stop here as part of the last leg of the 14-stop swing this winter. She is set to perform on Thursday, March 9, with tickets going on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m., via ticketmaster.com.

The one-time star of Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Show also played in a slew popular television shows and movies, including Mr. Show, School of Rock, Wreck-It Ralph, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. The two-time Emmy winner now hosts The Sarah Silverman Project podcast and will soon host TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, a spinoff of David Letterman’s famous segments.

DateCityVenue
Fri., Jan. 20DenverComedy Works Downtown
Sat., Jan. 21DenverComedy Works Downtown
Fri., Jan. 21Irvine, CAIrvine Improv
Sat., Jan. 28Irvine, CAIrvine Improv
Fri., Feb. 3Washington, DCThe Kennedy Center
Sat., Feb. 4Atlantic CityOcean Casino Resort
Sun., Feb. 5Huntington, NYThe Paramount
Fri., Feb. 10AtlantaAtlanta Symphony Hall
Sat., Feb. 11ChicagoThe Chicago Theatre
Thu, Feb. 23VancouverJust For Laughs
Fri. Feb. 24SeattleParamount Theatre
Sat., Feb. 25San FranciscoThe Masonic
Thu., Mar. 9MadisonOrpheum Theater
Fri., Mar. 10MinneapolisState Theatre
Sat. Mar. 11DetroitThe Fillmore
Thu., Mar. 16New YorkBeacon Theatre

