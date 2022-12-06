Sarah Silverman coming to Madison’s Orpheum Theater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emmy-award winning comedian Sarah Silverman plans to give some lip to people in Wisconsin’s capital. Her just-announced nationwide Grow Some Lips tour will bring Silverman to Madison in early March for a show at the Orpheum Theater.

She plans to stop here as part of the last leg of the 14-stop swing this winter. She is set to perform on Thursday, March 9, with tickets going on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m., via ticketmaster.com.

The one-time star of Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Show also played in a slew popular television shows and movies, including Mr. Show, School of Rock, Wreck-It Ralph, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. The two-time Emmy winner now hosts The Sarah Silverman Project podcast and will soon host TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, a spinoff of David Letterman’s famous segments.

Date City Venue Fri., Jan. 20 Denver Comedy Works Downtown Sat., Jan. 21 Denver Comedy Works Downtown Fri., Jan. 21 Irvine, CA Irvine Improv Sat., Jan. 28 Irvine, CA Irvine Improv Fri., Feb. 3 Washington, DC The Kennedy Center Sat., Feb. 4 Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort Sun., Feb. 5 Huntington, NY The Paramount Fri., Feb. 10 Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Hall Sat., Feb. 11 Chicago The Chicago Theatre Thu, Feb. 23 Vancouver Just For Laughs Fri. Feb. 24 Seattle Paramount Theatre Sat., Feb. 25 San Francisco The Masonic Thu., Mar. 9 Madison Orpheum Theater Fri., Mar. 10 Minneapolis State Theatre Sat. Mar. 11 Detroit The Fillmore Thu., Mar. 16 New York Beacon Theatre

