Sarah Silverman coming to Madison’s Orpheum Theater
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emmy-award winning comedian Sarah Silverman plans to give some lip to people in Wisconsin’s capital. Her just-announced nationwide Grow Some Lips tour will bring Silverman to Madison in early March for a show at the Orpheum Theater.
She plans to stop here as part of the last leg of the 14-stop swing this winter. She is set to perform on Thursday, March 9, with tickets going on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m., via ticketmaster.com.
The one-time star of Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Show also played in a slew popular television shows and movies, including Mr. Show, School of Rock, Wreck-It Ralph, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. The two-time Emmy winner now hosts The Sarah Silverman Project podcast and will soon host TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, a spinoff of David Letterman’s famous segments.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Fri., Jan. 20
|Denver
|Comedy Works Downtown
|Sat., Jan. 21
|Denver
|Comedy Works Downtown
|Fri., Jan. 21
|Irvine, CA
|Irvine Improv
|Sat., Jan. 28
|Irvine, CA
|Irvine Improv
|Fri., Feb. 3
|Washington, DC
|The Kennedy Center
|Sat., Feb. 4
|Atlantic City
|Ocean Casino Resort
|Sun., Feb. 5
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|Fri., Feb. 10
|Atlanta
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Sat., Feb. 11
|Chicago
|The Chicago Theatre
|Thu, Feb. 23
|Vancouver
|Just For Laughs
|Fri. Feb. 24
|Seattle
|Paramount Theatre
|Sat., Feb. 25
|San Francisco
|The Masonic
|Thu., Mar. 9
|Madison
|Orpheum Theater
|Fri., Mar. 10
|Minneapolis
|State Theatre
|Sat. Mar. 11
|Detroit
|The Fillmore
|Thu., Mar. 16
|New York
|Beacon Theatre
