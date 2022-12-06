Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday.

The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.

Police said lifesaving efforts were attempted on the man. He was later pronounced dead, the agency reported.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the worker’s family and friends for their loss,” the police department stated.

Superior PD said it believes the incident was a “tragic accident” and noted it is still under investigation.

