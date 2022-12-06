Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment.

A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.

The caller will claim falsely that the person’s relative has been involved in a car crash or was arrested, then will demand large sums of money for bond payment. The DOJ said the caller could ask between $10,000 and $20,000. The scammer would then show up at the person’s home to pick up the payment.

The DOJ stated that more than $100,000 has been lost by Wisconsin seniors recently due to the scam.

Anyone who believes they receive one of these calls should not provide payment without verifying the caller, according to the DOJ. If someone believes they have received a call like this, the DOJ urged residents to call law enforcement.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.