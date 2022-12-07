102 y/o Pearl Harbor survivor in Beloit surprised with thank you cards

Wednesday marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With the number of Pearl Harbor survivors dwindling, a 102-year-old veteran is surprised with messages of gratitude.

“On this special day I want to wish you a very special 102nd birthday. Wow!” one handwritten note said.

In tandem with the big birthday last month, Stan Van Hoose marked 81 years since he survived the attack at Pearl Harbor. At the time, he was aboard the USS Maryland, one of eight battleships hit by the Japanese military in 1941.

“[They] appreciate what we did, and we appreciate what we could do,” Van Hoose said Wednesday.

Stan Van Hoose is a Pearl Harbor survivor
Stan Van Hoose is a Pearl Harbor survivor(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Cards came in from around the country after a social media push from VetsRoll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan. Starting with Van Hoose’s 100th birthday, it became an annual effort that at one point drew a response from someone in England.

“Stan’s such an icon in this area, and he’s the epitome of the American hero,” Finnegan said. “It’s just important for those of us, especially that didn’t serve this country, to keep those memories alive and always let the veterans know we appreciate what we have.”

He believes Van Hoose is one of the last few survivors of Pearl Harbor. The Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs could not confirm how many survivors remain in the state as the data is not collected.

Letters for Stan Van Hoose, a Pearl Harbor survivor
Letters for Stan Van Hoose, a Pearl Harbor survivor(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

