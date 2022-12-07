Active Weather Returns Late Week

Some Sunshine Wednesday

Rain & Snow By Thursday Night

Accumulations Possible Into Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Get ready for an active stretch of weather over the next week or two. Multiple storm systems are expected to move through southern Wisconsin every couple of days. Each of them is as complicated as the first. It’s that time of year where track, temperatures, and timing play a huge role in what we end up seeing. That will prove especially true with the next couple of systems as a wide variety of precipitation is expected. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our next weathermaker.

A frontal boundary slides through the area this evening. This will bring an end to the snow showers, but not before another quick dusting. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s as winds go calm. A dry day Wednesday as we see at least some sunshine. We will call it partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A few clouds Wednesday night with lows into the middle 20s. Thursday starts off dry with a few rays of sun before clouds quickly return by the afternoon all ahead of the next disturbance. Highs back to the upper 30s.

A very complex storm system moves in Thursday evening through Friday. This is expected to bring a wintry mix to the area with the potential of accumulating snowfall too. It is too early to get specific but stay tuned as this could be problematic for the area and why we have issued a First Alert Day.

Scattered mixed showers remain possible through the weekend with another larger storm system through the early and mid-point of next week. Right now, it looks like we may be in the warm sector for that system.

