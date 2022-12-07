Dense Fog Advisory This Morning

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day - Threat of Accumulating Snow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • Slippery Roads This Morning
  • Reduced Visibility
  • Accumulating Snow Thursday Night and Friday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Dense fog developed overnight and visibility is near zero in some spots. With temperatures below freezing, freezing fog and areas of black ice have developed in some locations.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 am.
Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 am.(wmtv)

The active stretch of weather is expected to continue over the next week or two. Multiple storm systems are expected to move through southern Wisconsin every couple of days. It’s that time of year where track, temperatures, and timing play a huge role in what we end up seeing. That will prove especially true with the next couple of systems as a wide variety of precipitation is expected. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our next weathermaker.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be seen today with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the middle 20s. Thursday starts off dry with a few rays of sun before clouds quickly return by the afternoon all ahead of the next disturbance. Highs back to the upper 30s.

A very complex storm system moves in Thursday evening through Friday. This is expected to bring a wintry mix to the area with the potential of accumulating snowfall too. It is too early to get specific but stay tuned as this could be problematic for the area and why we have issued a First Alert Day.

Scattered mixed showers remain possible through the weekend with another larger storm system through the early and mid-point of next week. Right now, it looks like we may be in the warm sector for that system.

