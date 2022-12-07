Edgewater Ice Rink now open for season

The Edgewater Ice Rink in Madison is now open.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Playgrounds in Wisconsin are beginning to fold into the Madison winter scene. Gliding through the holidays and into the New Year, outdoor ice rinks are back.

The ice rink at the Edgewater’s Grand Plaza is now open for the season.

You can get your tickets online or in person. Each ticket is valid for 60 minutes of ice time beginning at the time slot selected.

Tickets for adults are $7, children (under 12) cost $4. Skate rentals are $3 each.

The Edgewater Ice Rink is open Wednesday – Friday, 4-9p.m. (Open 2p.m-4p.m. Thursday for “Tot Time” for ages 5 & under). On weekends, the rink is open Saturday from 11a.m. to 9p.m. and Sunday, 11a.m. to 7p.m.

The rink will be closed if the air temperature is 0°F or below and/or if the wind chill factor is -10°F or below, regardless of air temperature.

FIND A RINK:

The Monona Bank RiverBank is also open for the skating season. Located at 6320 Inland Way, the newest regional destination will be open through March 5, 2023.

City of Madison outdoor rinks and lagoons are not yet open for the season. To monitor, see here.

