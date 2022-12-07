Former District 12 alder honored at Madison Common Council

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Madison’s Common Council honored and thanked a resigning member for his three and a half years of service.

Former Alder Syed Abbas was honored during the third item on the agenda on Tuesday night. Abbas has served on the council since April of 2019.

The community in District 12 got the chance to express their love and appreciation for Abbas. He was the first elected Muslim and South Asian president for Common Council. Abbas announced his resignation on November 24, which went into effect on December 1.

He wrote a blog post saying he wants to spend more time with his wife and his kids, who are ages 3 and 5.

“This is not a goodbye. This is a I’m going to see you guys again. Community service is important to me and I will stay engaged,” Abbas said.

Currently the council is looking for someone to fill Abbas’ vacancy for his term which ends in April of 2023.

Applications have to be in by December 13. Residents in District 12 are invited to apply.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.