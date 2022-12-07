Madison Common Council approves two public transportation initiatives

(NBC15)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Big changes are in the works to improving Madison’s public transportation systems thanks to two actions approved at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting.

In a statement released by Madison’s Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, says the council unanimously approved the Metro Network Redesign, and a Transportation Demand Management ordinance, or TDM.

The goals of these upcoming projects include faster and more efficient route times, reducing climate impact, and improving the public transportation process for those who use it.

“The Metro Network Redesign solves decades-old problems with our former network, and expressly and intentionally improves service for low-income communities and communities of color” , says Rhodes-Conway. She adds how the TDM ordinance is expected to broaden transportation options to those living and working in Madison.

“TDM will help those that bike to work have a place to change, those that bus to work have access to bus passes, and will just make it easier to access Madison without a car.”

You can visit our story on the TDM project for more information.

Starting in 2023 the city will begin it’s final stages of these plans, with goals to begin implementation in the summer.

