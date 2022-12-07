Mount Horeb nonprofit ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ is exactly that

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - In a few years, a Mount Horeb nonprofit has grown to lend a hand to hundreds of community members in need, in more ways than one.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) serves as an in-store food pantry and closet on E Lincoln Street. It also has a social worker who offers assistance in other areas of life, from housing to electricity. Additional resources like gas cards can go out to anyone who needs them.

“Maybe there’s something else in their life that just is the pull, and they just don’t know where to go,” Food Coordinator Ann Szalkowski said. “They can come here. And if we don’t have the answer, we help them find the answer.”

Organizers compare NHN to a “one-stop shop,” referring to visitors as “shoppers” to create an experience of dignity.

“I can go to the store and buy this, and it would be 100 bucks that I don’t have,” Shopper Cynthia Beatty said. “I can afford the gas if I don’t have to buy the groceries.”

Another shopper, who did not want to be named, said, “I’ve never seen a place where people are this helpful, this welcoming, this forgiving of other people. Sometimes it almost makes me cry.”

According to organizers, the pantry and closet together serve roughly 900 people a month. It’s a sign of growth since the nonprofit’s creation in 2019. Over the pandemic, the group worked as a pop-up food distribution site out of a local church.

“We always had in mind that we wanted to have a brick-and-mortar location so that we could serve people on a continual basis,” Szalkowski said.

The food pantry is open Fridays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. The food pantry and closet are both open Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

A member of the Mount Horeb community herself, Szalkowski said she and other organizers saw the local need through recent ALICE report. It showed in 2018, 32 percent of Mount Horeb residents did not make a livable wage, meaning they struggled to afford basic necessities.

“You don’t walk down the streets of Mount Horeb and see people sleeping on the streets. That’s not how it is here. Yet people were living together and several families were living in a house or garage or cars or wherever they could live.”

Now NHN is looking at ways to buy more food for a growing number of people even without pandemic assistance.

Szalkowski said people can donate food, money and time by volunteering.

You can learn more about helping through the NHN website.

NHN is a partner of Second Harvest Foodbank, and our Share Your Holidays campaign continues to benefit Second Harvest. Every $10 you donate will provide up to 25 meals. Next week, your donation will be matched at our phone-a-thon.

