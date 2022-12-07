MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported.

The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night. However, by the next morning it was gone.

According to the MPD report, when officers responded to the home, in the 6700 block of Shroeder Road, late Tuesday morning, they found broken glass near where the car had been parked. Their investigation is still ongoing.

The police statement indicated the car stolen was made by Kia. The carmaker, along with its corporate parent Hyundai, have been frequent targets of car thieves, looking to exploit a vulnerability that makes them easier to steal.

