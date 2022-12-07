Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and was coming up to its intersection with County Highway A near Richland Center.

At the same time, a 48-year-old Richland Center man was driving a slurry truck south on County Highway A and approached a stop sign. The truck driver told officials that he couldn’t stop due to the ice on the roadway, which the sheriff’s office said caused him to slide through the intersection and collide with the 21-year-old’s vehicle around 6:55 a.m. Monday.

An ambulance service took the Fennimore resident to a hospital in Hillsboro for his injuries.

The agency did not provide the severity of the man’s injuries and did not say if any charges would be filed.

The Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad and Richland Center Fire Department assisted during this crash.

