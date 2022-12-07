State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm

State prosecutors filed criminal charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan
(FILE)
(FILE)(Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State prosecutors filed criminal charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.

All three defendants are charged with felony counts of conspiracy and fraud, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the farmer had accumulated too much manure at his 2,000-cow dairy operation in late 2019 and hired a hauler to spread it in order to avoid a permit violation. The manure spread on the saturated fields exceeded what was allowed by the farmer's permit, and the excess manure washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that the person who spread the manure gave the farmer a false report saying he had spread much less.

DNR agents investigating the spills estimated there were about 3 million gallons of unaccounted-for manure spread and found records indicating that all three defendants were aware of the fabricated record, the complaint said.

None of the defendants could be reached for comment Tuesday, and no attorneys were listed in court records for them, the State Journal reported. The charges were announced by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job asks people to stop driving distracted or...
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison

Latest News

Rising numbers of students also reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of...
Wisconsin youth health survey shows stress up since COVID-19
Wisconsin Republicans urge Gov. Tony Evers to delete his TikTok account and pull the app from...
Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok
Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)
New high in spending by outside groups in Wisconsin election
Bobby Portis scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96,...
Giannis-less Bucks cruise to 105-96 win over Hornets