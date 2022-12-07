Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power, authorities say

Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.
Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.(shaunl via Canva)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say a utility worker has died while working on downed power lines.

WCAX reports the incident happened on Reed Hill Road in Halifax.

According to Vermont State Police, 41-year-old Lukas Donahue was working to restore power after trees fell on electrical wires in the area.

Investigators said Donahue was seriously injured and died at the scene. He was a worker with Green Mountain Power.

Authorities said his death has been accidental and doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
The mandate was enacted through an August 2021 memorandum.
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
generic crash
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia Senate runoff
A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.
Truck driver wins $25,000 a year for life after cashing $2 lottery ticket