UW’s new head coach, Director of Athletics respond to Leonhard’s impending departure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the University of Wisconsin’s Defensive Coordinator and its former Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard revealed he would depart the program after the Badgers’ upcoming bowl game, his successor on the sideline and the university’s Director of Athletics issued statements praising the coach and wishing him luck in the future.

On Tuesday night, Leonhard posted a statement on Twitter indicating he planned to lead the Badgers defense through the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State, and he would leave the program once the season ended. In his tweet, he added, “(i)t has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way.”

New head football coach Luke Fickell and UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh released individual statements about the longtime Badger’s impending departure in a tweet on the Wisconsin Football Twitter account. The tweet itself read, “Thank you for everything Coach Leonhard(.) Wishing nothing but the best for you and your family.

pic.twitter.com/XheJBKyVwx — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 7, 2022

Fickell’s statement described the man who will be his defensive coordinator for one game as “the epitome of what we want this program to be about, selfless, hard-working, passionate,” and concluded by noting his admiration for his predecessor “as a coach and as a person and I look forward to following his successes in the future.” Between the praise, Fickell said he enjoyed getting to know Leonhard, but added their discussions led to the decision that separating now would be best for everyone involved.

The man who hired Fickell, Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh, praised how Leonhard led the team through the two months since former head coach Paul Chryst was fired, saying he put players first and helped them through a trying time.

“Jim Leonhard will forever be a Badger,” McIntosh wrote. “He has made us proud at every turn, as a player, as a coach, as an ambassador for our program.”

