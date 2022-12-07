UW’s new head coach, Director of Athletics respond to Leonhard’s impending departure

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh introduces new head football coach Luke Fickell at a...
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh introduces new head football coach Luke Fickell at a news conference Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Madison, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the University of Wisconsin’s Defensive Coordinator and its former Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard revealed he would depart the program after the Badgers’ upcoming bowl game, his successor on the sideline and the university’s Director of Athletics issued statements praising the coach and wishing him luck in the future.

On Tuesday night, Leonhard posted a statement on Twitter indicating he planned to lead the Badgers defense through the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State, and he would leave the program once the season ended. In his tweet, he added, “(i)t has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way.”

New head football coach Luke Fickell and UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh released individual statements about the longtime Badger’s impending departure in a tweet on the Wisconsin Football Twitter account. The tweet itself read, “Thank you for everything Coach Leonhard(.) Wishing nothing but the best for you and your family.

Fickell’s statement described the man who will be his defensive coordinator for one game as “the epitome of what we want this program to be about, selfless, hard-working, passionate,” and concluded by noting his admiration for his predecessor “as a coach and as a person and I look forward to following his successes in the future.” Between the praise, Fickell said he enjoyed getting to know Leonhard, but added their discussions led to the decision that separating now would be best for everyone involved.

The man who hired Fickell, Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh, praised how Leonhard led the team through the two months since former head coach Paul Chryst was fired, saying he put players first and helped them through a trying time.

“Jim Leonhard will forever be a Badger,” McIntosh wrote. “He has made us proud at every turn, as a player, as a coach, as an ambassador for our program.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job asks people to stop driving distracted or...
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention

Latest News

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs for a first down against Purdue during the first half...
Braelon Allen indicates he’s staying at Wisconsin in Twitter post
The Wisconsin volleyball team sings "Varsity" with the student section following their win over...
Badgers prepare for Penn State in Regionals
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Fickell says Leonhard is still deciding his future at Wisconsin