Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison

By Maria Lisignoli
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts.

The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.

The live tour does not have the iconic duo Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Instead, Mark L. Wahlberg will be hosting Tuesday night. The former television host of Antique Roadshow and current host of Temptation Island said the audience for Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is unique.

“On some live shows of screaming and cheering and yelling and all that stuff on this show,” Wahlberg said. “It’s pretty quiet because people are solving the problems. They’re solving the puzzles, right? At first I was like, ‘are you with me?’ And then they’ll hit bankrupt and the whole audience will go ‘oh,’ so everybody’s playing along.”

Anytime someone wins a round, the winner and a random member of the audience gets that prize, including the bonus round prize.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and there are still tickets available on the Overture’s website.

