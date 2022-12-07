Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball beats Maryland

#Badgers take down #13 Maryland 64-59
#Badgers take down #13 Maryland 64-59(Leah Doherty/NBC15)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers men’s basketball team opened up conference play Tuesday night by hosting undefeated Maryland at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but the Terrapins made a late charge and Wisconsin led by only 2 at halftime, 31-29.

The second half was back and forth with just about every Badger contributing to the effort against Maryland.

Wisconsin would pull away down the stretch and win it 64 to 59.  Chucky Hepburn led the Badgers with 13 points, Steven Crowl was the only other Badger in double figures with 12.

Wisconsin is now 7-2, 1-0 on the season, Maryland drops to 8-1, 0-1.

Next up for the Badgers is on the road in Iowa City on Sunday. UW will face Iowa at 5:30 p.m.

