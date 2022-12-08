Calm Before The Storm

Dry During Day Thursday

Mixed Precip Thursday Night

Accumulating Snow Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Another chance of mixed precip arrives Saturday with a stronger system expected by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.

Cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog. Overnight lows into the middle 20s with a light easterly wind. Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs into the upper 30s with a light easterly wind. A rain snow mix develops Thursday night with lows into the lower 30s. A heavy wet snow is likely Friday morning as a First Alert Day is in place. Accumulations of 1-4 inches look possible at this time with a chance of rain mixing in at times. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Precipitation should wrap up by Thursday evening and night as lows dip back to the lower 30s.

A quick hitting disturbance likely Saturday with another round of mixed precipitation and perhaps snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That should exit with a break in the wet weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain similar with highs into the middle and upper 30s and lows into the middle and upper 20s.

A more impactful system is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The track, timing, and temperatures will decide just what we see with that system.

