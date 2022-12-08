City of Madison: Drivers should drive slowly, carefully during forecasted snow Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison said drivers should be preparing for a slow and snowy commute on Friday morning through the evening.

The Streets Division is prepared to send out 32 trucks to maintain the salt routes and plow the roads when the snow starts to stick. Salt routes are the main routes through Madison, officials said, such as roads used by Madison Metro for their buses and the roads around schools and hospitals. Officials noted this makes up over 800 miles of traffic lanes in the City of Madison.

According to NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino, a heavy, wet snow is expected through Friday morning until about 6 p.m. and city officials say the snow may be at its heaviest during the morning commute.

Drivers should also be alert of slippery conditions, Madison officials said, because of the high temperatures and potential for slick walkways and roadways. City of Madison recommends drivers go slow, patient and alert when driving and walking and to allow for extra travel time.

The Streets Division only plows all Madison roadways if the snow accumulates to more than three inches, and officials said it’s unclear if this system will reach that.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.