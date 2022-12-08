City of Madison: Drivers should drive slowly, carefully during forecasted snow Friday

Snowy conditions make it difficult for drivers to see the road in front of them.
Snowy conditions make it difficult for drivers to see the road in front of them.(Cyle Clark)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison said drivers should be preparing for a slow and snowy commute on Friday morning through the evening.

The Streets Division is prepared to send out 32 trucks to maintain the salt routes and plow the roads when the snow starts to stick. Salt routes are the main routes through Madison, officials said, such as roads used by Madison Metro for their buses and the roads around schools and hospitals. Officials noted this makes up over 800 miles of traffic lanes in the City of Madison.

According to NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino, a heavy, wet snow is expected through Friday morning until about 6 p.m. and city officials say the snow may be at its heaviest during the morning commute.

Drivers should also be alert of slippery conditions, Madison officials said, because of the high temperatures and potential for slick walkways and roadways. City of Madison recommends drivers go slow, patient and alert when driving and walking and to allow for extra travel time.

The Streets Division only plows all Madison roadways if the snow accumulates to more than three inches, and officials said it’s unclear if this system will reach that.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

Latest News

Madison Police Department investigate a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the 100 block of...
Charges filed against State St. shooting suspect, no arrest made yet
Madison Reading Project celebrates 100,000 books distributed this year
Ronald Henry
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
A pile of the 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills seized by Lake Winnebago Area drug agents in...
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills