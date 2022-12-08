Complaint: Lakeside St. homicide suspect killed stepbrother

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man on Lakeside Street in Madison was identified as the victim’s stepbrother in a criminal complaint released Wednesday.

Edward I. Smith is accused of first-degree intentional homicide for the killing of 36-year-old Shantarie Riley. Smith appeared in Dane Co. court Wednesday, where his cash bond was set at $1 million.

According to a criminal complaint, Madison Police Department officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to the shooting on Nov. 22 on the 100 block of E. Lakeside Street. Madison Fire Department personnel provided first aid to the victim before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A detective reported finding several cartridge casings on the ground that were collected as evidence, as well as three cell phones. One of the phones was later found to be Smith’s, the complaint stated.

The seven-page complaint recalled that a witness told officers that he saw the suspect and victim fighting. The witness described that the victim stood over the suspect and punched him in the face. He then helped the him to his feet and opened the front passenger side door to the SUV to try to help the suspect into the vehicle.

The complaint said the witness then heard two to three gunshots fired in the area and saw the suspect walk away from the SUV while holding a small semiautomatic handgun. The suspect then allegedly fired three additional rounds as he walked east. The witness said he saw Smith fire more shots before running to warn people about the shooting. When the witness returned, the vehicle was gone and he saw the victim on the ground. The witness said someone else called 911.

Another detective was able to access City of Madison traffic cameras to search for the suspect vehicle, which they found video it before and after the shooting.

Police later found the car believed to be Smith’s at Target on the 200 block of Junction Road, with one detective noting a fired cartridge casing on the front driver seat. A search was conducted on the car on Dec. 2, which revealed three fired shell casings that matched the stamp and caliber from the crime scene.

The mother of Smith’s child, Sierra Dorsey, is also accused of harboring a felon. She told police that Smith and Riley were stepbrothers.

Smith was arrested for active felony warrants on Dec. 5 during a traffic stop where Dorsey was also in the vehicle, the complaint stated.

Dorsey told police in an interview that Smith told her about the fight with Riley, which was allegedly about drugs. Smith told Dorsey that he left the victim’s car in the Target parking lot and also left the gun in the general area. She said while she was driving around with him on Dec. 4, they went to retrieve the gun, but the car was already gone.

Dorsey also appeared in court Wednesday. Her cash bond was set at $1,000. Should she post bond, she is not allowed to have any contact with Smith.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.