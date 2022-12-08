Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of State Highway 78 in the Town of Blanchard.

Officials noted damage to the guardrail on the southbound side of the highway. After seeing the damaged guardrail, the deputy discovered that the vehicle was located in the east branch of the river, just north of the damaged guardrail.

Rescue personnel were able to get to the vehicle. They found the driver was inside of the vehicle and was dead.

Investigators later determined that sometime overnight on Tuesday or during the early hours Wednesday morning, the 73-year-old was driving northbound on State Highway 78 when he crossed the vehicle over the southbound lane of traffic before hitting the guardrail. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle went behind the guardrail and became airborne before plunging into the river.

The Lafayette County Coroner’s Office said that the driver, identified as Eugene L. Dinger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s said the crash is still under investigation.

Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
State agent wants Dane Co. DA recused in Quadren Wilson shooting case
