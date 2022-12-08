FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected

Some Rain May Mix In At Times
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • A Quiet Day Today
  • Snow Develops Overnight
  • Travel Problem Friday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be seen today with highs into the upper 30s. Snow will develop overnight with lows into the lower 30s. A heavy wet snow is likely Friday morning as a First Alert Day is in place. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Wisconsin through 6:00 pm Friday. Accumulations of 1-4 inches look possible over a good deal of southern Wisconsin at this time. South and east of Madison, rain may mix in at times. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Most of the precipitation should wrap up by Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight until 6:00 pm Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight until 6:00 pm Friday.(wmtv)
1 to 4+ inches of snow is expected overnight into Friday.
1 to 4+ inches of snow is expected overnight into Friday.(wmtv)

A quick hitting disturbance will move through Saturday with potentially some drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That should exit with a break in the wet weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain similar with highs into the middle and upper 30s and lows into the middle and upper 20s.

A more impactful system is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The track, timing, and temperatures will decide just what we see with that system.

