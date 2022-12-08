Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert

Ronald Henry
Ronald Henry((Grant Co. Sheriff's Dept.))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.

On Thursday, the department issued a missing endangered person alert for Ronald Henry who was last seen Sunday night at a friends house outside of Platteville. Friends and family said they haven’t heard from him since.

Grant Co. officials say Henry was last seen wearing a blue heavy winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes. The 34-year-old is 5′10″ and 170 pounds.

Those with any information about Henry are asked to call Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 608-723-2157.

