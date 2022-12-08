Madison officials hold first public meeting on Amtrak station location

The public is getting a chance to voice their opinion about Amtrak coming to Madison.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first public meeting on the location for an Amtrak station in Madison began Wednesday.

Six potential sites were discussed as city officials prepare the launch of their passenger rail study.

Potential Station Locations
Potential Station Locations(City of Madison)

Amtrak director of network development Arun Rao said the study is meant to help narrow those locations to one.

“There are a lot of considerations and criteria to consider for station location in any community,” Rao said. “The process that the city has laid down here is really going to be able to address those and come up with a good solution.”

Madison area residents who attended the meeting voiced their opinion on the locations.

Concerns ranged among accessibility and added traffic congestion in the isthmus.

“Being from Middleton myself… all of the locations would have required me to take a cab ride or nowadays to catch an Uber,” Middleton resident Jay Timmerman said.

Madison resident Jack Plasterer said he doesn’t necessarily mind where the station’s location ends up, as long as it becomes a reality.

“It’s best wherever it’s best,” Plasterer said. “I personally would like to see it either at the Monona Terrace or Union South.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

