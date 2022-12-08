Madison Reading Project celebrates 100,000 books distributed this year

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit is celebrating a major milestone Thursday -- 100,000 books distributed to area children.

Madison Reading Project works to engage kids of all ages in reading, from at home to in the classroom, to after school programs.

The nonprofit said the 100,000th book is headed to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, where a child will receive the book as part of their holiday giving.

Executive director Rowan Childs said the milestone kicks off a full season of giving.

“Next week we’ll be giving out thousands of books, a large majority of them do go to empty stocking club, but we have lots of other books going to all kinds of programs that could be doing holiday giving, social workers, teachers, after school programs,” Childs said.

To donate or become involved in the nonprofit’s mission, visit https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

Latest News

Madison Police Department investigate a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the 100 block of...
Charges filed against State St. shooting suspect, no arrest made yet
Snowy conditions make it difficult for drivers to see the road in front of them.
City of Madison: Drivers should drive slowly, carefully during forecasted snow Friday
Ronald Henry
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
A pile of the 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills seized by Lake Winnebago Area drug agents in...
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills