Madison Reading Project celebrates 100,000 books distributed this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit is celebrating a major milestone Thursday -- 100,000 books distributed to area children.

Madison Reading Project works to engage kids of all ages in reading, from at home to in the classroom, to after school programs.

The nonprofit said the 100,000th book is headed to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, where a child will receive the book as part of their holiday giving.

Executive director Rowan Childs said the milestone kicks off a full season of giving.

“Next week we’ll be giving out thousands of books, a large majority of them do go to empty stocking club, but we have lots of other books going to all kinds of programs that could be doing holiday giving, social workers, teachers, after school programs,” Childs said.

To donate or become involved in the nonprofit’s mission, visit https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/.

