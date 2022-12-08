Man given 2 days to go to jail accused of attacking in-laws

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in...
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis.(Mark Hoffman | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail last month. The man is now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window.

Waukesha County circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Michael Liu on battery and other charges Nov. 30, WTMJ-TV reported Wednesday. The day after his sentencing, he traveled to Crete, Illinois, fired shots into the home of the in-laws, broke in and stabbed them both, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Department. They are expected to survive.

Liu now faces a series of charges in Illinois related to that attack, including two counts of attempted murder.

Liu previously pleaded guilty to battery, criminal damage to property and contact after a domestic abuse arrest related to the attack on his wife over the summer. Dorow sentenced him to four months in jail, with work release and probation.

“First off, my thoughts and prayers are with the victims for a speedy and full recovery,” Dorow said in a statement, WTMJ reported. “In this case, I sentenced Mr. Liu to jail despite it being his first offense. It’s unfortunate he did not report to jail as ordered and instead went to Illinois.”

Phone and email messages left with Liu’s attorney in the Wisconsin case were not immediately returned Wednesday evening.

Dorow is a conservative candidate for the state Supreme Court who gained prominence for presiding over the trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people. Dorow sentenced him to life in prison.

There are three other candidates for the race: conservative former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, both liberals.

The top two finishers in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to the April 4 general election. The outcome will determine whether conservative or liberal justices control the court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

Latest News

Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
State agent wants Dane Co. DA recused in Quadren Wilson shooting case
Judge orders Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
Stan Van Hoose is a Pearl Harbor survivor
102 y/o Pearl Harbor survivor in Beloit surprised with thank you cards