Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least 10 people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion at an industrial building in Marengo on Thursday morning.

Witnesses said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. in the 800 block of East South Street. The building is owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records, but is operated by C6-Zero, a company that converts used roofing shingles into biodiesel and other products. Flames continued to be visible from the building for hours, with a large plume of smoke emanating from the building and visible at long distances.

Around 30 people were inside at the time of the incident, according to officials. As of mid-afternoon on Thursday, nobody was killed in the explosion, but 10 to 15 people were hurt. Some of the injured had already been treated and released. Officials from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said that they were operating in their procedures for a “mass casualty event,” and were standing by until the fire was extinguished.

People with questions about loved ones may call UIHC at (319) 356-1616 for more information.

Several medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene, along with multiple fire departments.

Officials have evacuated several nearby homes and are urging people to avoid being outside due to the smoke. Residents who were evacuated can go to the American Legion hall, located at 1240 Lafayette Avenue. There was no timeline on when people would be allowed back to their homes, due to the air quality concerns and the potential for additional explosions at the plant.

The fire was difficult to extinguish, according to officials, due to the materials in the plant. Firefighters were using foam to try and douse the flames.

KCCI reports staff with Iowa Valley Community School District said the district is not impacted. They have not evacuated or canceled classes.

The City of Marengo said that water in the city may have a brown color to it on Thursday due to the excess water usage by firefighters.

The facility has been owned by Heartland Crush since 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Drone video provided by Jacob Baker Hollister shows a fire burning at a grain elevator and soybean crusher facility in Marengo in Iowa County.

Autoplay Caption

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo. (Peggy Martin)

First responders say they evacuated nearby homes after an explosion at a building in Marengo. (Jennifer Olson)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.