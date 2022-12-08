Share Your Holidays barrels collected to prepare for donation sorting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the help of Two Men and A Truck Wednesday, barrels were picked up from local businesses so food donated to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign can be sorted and counted.

Organizers with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin say the community engagement so far has been great.

“More than two hundred barrels are coming back to our location here today and they are additional barrels more than 300 in the community right now so we really excited at all of the engagement we’ve seen over the past month,” said Second Harvest representative Anna Spiekerman.

All of the food donated by the community during Fund and Food Drives will be sorted at the Alliant Energy Center during the Sort-A-Thon on Dec. 14.

The Phone-A-Thon also takes place on Dec. 14, where your contributions will be matched during Mike’s Miracle Minutes. Volunteers will be taking your phone calls from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The 27th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign’s theme this year is “Together.” Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our community.

