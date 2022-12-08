Share Your Holidays barrels collected to prepare for donation sorting

Organizers with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin say the community engagement so far has been great.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the help of Two Men and A Truck Wednesday, barrels were picked up from local businesses so food donated to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign can be sorted and counted.

Organizers with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin say the community engagement so far has been great.

“More than two hundred barrels are coming back to our location here today and they are additional barrels more than 300 in the community right now so we really excited at all of the engagement we’ve seen over the past month,” said Second Harvest representative Anna Spiekerman.

All of the food donated by the community during Fund and Food Drives will be sorted at the Alliant Energy Center during the Sort-A-Thon on Dec. 14.

The Phone-A-Thon also takes place on Dec. 14, where your contributions will be matched during Mike’s Miracle Minutes. Volunteers will be taking your phone calls from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The 27th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign’s theme this year is “Together.” Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our community.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

Latest News

A Stevens Point, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday when the truck he was riding in crashed in...
Stevens Point man, Kansas teen killed in crash outside Wichita
1 to 4+ inches of snow is expected overnight into Friday.
FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
Known to lend a hand to other service members, one Vietnam War veteran found help in his own...
A Vietnam War veteran finds help in a time of need
Known to lend a hand to other service members, one Vietnam War veteran found help in his own...
A Vietnam War veteran finds help in a time of need