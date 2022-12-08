TSA: Passenger who put dog in backpack for screening was unsure of protocol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following an incident in which an airport passenger put their dog into a backpack during a security screening, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said the owner did not know the proper protocol and is making pet owners aware of what to do.

On Sunday, someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at the Dane County Regional Airport. The backpack with the dog inside went through the X-ray machine.

Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in Madison, Wisconsin. (Twitter @TSA_GreatLakes)

There were a lot of speculations about the occurrence, especially since the situation came just weeks after someone packed a cat inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle, it turns out the passenger had already paid the pet fee and alerted the airline of the pet, however, they didn’t know what protocol was once at the security checkpoint.

“And she did not disclose to the officer that she was traveling with a pet, and when she put the bag in the bins, she kind of put it facedown, so it just looked like a backpack to us, and she sent it through the screener, and of course we have people looking at the images on the X ray, they immediately noticed it was an animal and they flagged that, so the animal came out,” Mayle said.

Despite the chaos, both passengers were safe and even made their flight on time!

TSA is reminding passengers that all pets need to be in carrying cases. Pet owners must remove their animals and only send an empty carrier through the screening machine.

