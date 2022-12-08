A Vietnam War veteran finds help in a time of need

A community fundraiser was started to treat one veteran's tumors.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Known to lend a hand to other service members, one Vietnam War veteran found help in his own time of need.

The nonprofit Vetsroll said Nick Parnello notably founded an Agent Orange memorial in Rockford.

Now he’s suffering from the effects of the Vietnam-era tactical herbicide, and he has to go out of state to treat his tumors.

That’s how a community fundraiser got started, and Wednesday, he learned the funds surpassed $10,000.

“We’re grateful that we were able to help him because nobody knows how hard it is until you’re in that situation and we respect and admire him and try to help him in any way that we can,” Veterans United for Veterans member Albert Pacheco said.

Parnello also got get-well cards from local students. He said all this was “a miracle.”

Known to lend a hand to other service members, one Vietnam War veteran found help in his own time of need.
A Vietnam War veteran finds help in a time of need
