Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students

(KEYC News Now)
By Shaina Nijhawan and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of Wisconsin high school seniors surveyed in the fall of 2021 reported having significant problems with feeling very anxious, nervous, tense, scared or like something bad was going to happen, according to a health risk survey.

Rising numbers of students also reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of suicide, according to the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey released Tuesday. The results were publicized by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which called for “drastic action.”

In 2017, about 40% of Wisconsin high school students said in the past 12 months they had significant problems feeling anxious, nervous, tense, scared or like something bad was going to happen. That figure rose to 49% in 2019 and 52% in 2021.

As of fall 2021, about 54% of Wisconsin high school students said they knew at least one person who was hospitalized or killed by COVID-19. Students of color were more likely to know someone.

Senior at Madison West High School Seth Massoglia said it wasn’t only the physical impacts of COVID-19 that negatively affected him and his peers. Massoglia was just a freshman when the pandemic was at its peak, and he said transitioning back to in-person learning as a junior likely contributed to many mental health struggles.

“It was just like a lot more work, so our online school, each class you had twice a week and then we didn’t have school on Wednesdays, so then you went back to five days a week and the hardest year for us, so, it was a lot,” he said.

Massoglia said self-awareness has made managing stress the older he gets.

About 34% of state high schoolers said in the last 12 months they’d felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row that they stopped doing some usual activities — considered symptoms of depression. That’s up from 29% in 2019.

Rates of self-harm also rose, with about 22% of Wisconsin high schoolers saying they had done something to purposely hurt themselves in the past 12 months, without wanting to die. About 18% of high school students said they had seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months, and 9% said they had attempted — the highest numbers in at least a decade.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

Latest News

Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
State agent wants Dane Co. DA recused in Quadren Wilson shooting case
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in...
Man given 2 days to go to jail accused of attacking in-laws
Judge orders Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
Stan Van Hoose is a Pearl Harbor survivor
102 y/o Pearl Harbor survivor in Beloit surprised with thank you cards