Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of Wisconsin high school seniors surveyed in the fall of 2021 reported having significant problems with feeling very anxious, nervous, tense, scared or like something bad was going to happen, according to a health risk survey.

Rising numbers of students also reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of suicide, according to the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey released Tuesday. The results were publicized by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which called for “drastic action.”

In 2017, about 40% of Wisconsin high school students said in the past 12 months they had significant problems feeling anxious, nervous, tense, scared or like something bad was going to happen. That figure rose to 49% in 2019 and 52% in 2021.

As of fall 2021, about 54% of Wisconsin high school students said they knew at least one person who was hospitalized or killed by COVID-19. Students of color were more likely to know someone.

Senior at Madison West High School Seth Massoglia said it wasn’t only the physical impacts of COVID-19 that negatively affected him and his peers. Massoglia was just a freshman when the pandemic was at its peak, and he said transitioning back to in-person learning as a junior likely contributed to many mental health struggles.

“It was just like a lot more work, so our online school, each class you had twice a week and then we didn’t have school on Wednesdays, so then you went back to five days a week and the hardest year for us, so, it was a lot,” he said.

Massoglia said self-awareness has made managing stress the older he gets.

About 34% of state high schoolers said in the last 12 months they’d felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row that they stopped doing some usual activities — considered symptoms of depression. That’s up from 29% in 2019.

Rates of self-harm also rose, with about 22% of Wisconsin high schoolers saying they had done something to purposely hurt themselves in the past 12 months, without wanting to die. About 18% of high school students said they had seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months, and 9% said they had attempted — the highest numbers in at least a decade.

