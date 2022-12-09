3 found dead after Watertown house fire

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were found dead inside a Watertown home that was engulfed in flames overnight, the fire department reported.

According to Watertown Fire Department statement, firefighters arrived at the home, in the 100 block of Western Ave., shortly 12:30 a.m. and were informed that the people who lived there were still trapped inside.

Fire crews attempted to brave the intense heat, smoke, and flames to reach the trapped occupants but were driven back by the blaze. After firefighters extinguished the house, they located the victims’ bodies.

The fire department along with the police department, which confirmed their deaths, did not release the names or ages of the victims. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

