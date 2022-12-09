Book vending machine unveiled at Middleton elementary school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special surprise was unveiled at a Middleton elementary school Thursday.

A vending machine full of books was installed at West Middleton Elementary School and according to teachers, it’s the first one in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.

Students who are selected for “Wolverine of the Month” by being respectful, responsible and safe learners get to put a gold coin in the machine and pick a book to keep.

One third grader shared her favorite part of reading.

“I just like that it always tells a story or teaches you something, which is my favorite part,” Lucy said.

Volunteers who helped with the unveiling and teaching the kids how to use the machine told us they were also excited to get new stories into kids’ hands.

