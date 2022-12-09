Book vending machine unveiled at Middleton elementary school

Book vending machine
Book vending machine(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special surprise was unveiled at a Middleton elementary school Thursday.

A vending machine full of books was installed at West Middleton Elementary School and according to teachers, it’s the first one in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.

Students who are selected for “Wolverine of the Month” by being respectful, responsible and safe learners get to put a gold coin in the machine and pick a book to keep.

One third grader shared her favorite part of reading.

“I just like that it always tells a story or teaches you something, which is my favorite part,” Lucy said.

Volunteers who helped with the unveiling and teaching the kids how to use the machine told us they were also excited to get new stories into kids’ hands.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the deliver driver regarding an incident that...
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
Conant Automotive
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

Latest News

Otis Redding in front of his airplane. Photo courtesy Zelma Redding
Honoring Otis: Foundation of late singer who died in Madison nurtures aspiring musicians
City of Madison reviews public safety
City of Madison leaders discuss public safety, community initiatives
Sauk Prairie theft
Sauk Prairie PD searching for construction site burglar
UW-Richland students delivered campus-saving petition to Board of Regents