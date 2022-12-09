Boys & Girls Club of Dane County collecting toys for area youth, families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County nonprofit is collecting toys this weekend for those who need it most.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza event this season. The organization says they are dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families through developing partnerships within the community.

This weekend during the ‘Fill the Bus’ initiative, the community can donate toys and gifts for the organization’s ove r 400 members. Donations are being accepted until 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Marketing and communications director Amy Fenwick said so far this year they are not collecting as many donations as years prior.

“It’s usually been pretty good, we hit our goals, and this year has just been a little tough. But I think it’s tough everywhere, so we’re just doing what we can, getting the word out there for Boys & Girls Club of Dane County that we are still collecting,” she said.

Fenwick said they are especially in need of gifts for teens.

“Teens are kind of hard to buy for maybe. Maybe people don’t know exactly what teens want these days, but anything sports related, we have some good examples, anything sports related, girls love nails, nail stuff, nail kits, body lotions, things like that.”

If the weather allows for it, the nonprofit will set up a tent outside this weekend with music and hot cocoa for visitors.

