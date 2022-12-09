BPD: Suspects claiming to work for the city help burglarize home

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is warning people about three people who robbed a home Thursday evening after posing as city workers to get in the door.

According to the police department, two of the men went up to the home, in the 1100 block of Harrison Ave., around 6 p.m. They were reportedly wearing bright yellow, long-sleeved shirts, lanyards with an ID badge, and bandannas over their faces.

The pair claimed to be from the water department and were needing to check an issue with the water. Once inside, the two suspects distracted the victim while a third person snuck into the home and began stealing items.

The police department used the incident to encourage people who approached afterhours by someone claiming to be from the city but aren’t in a city vehicle nor have city-issued identification to call police immediately, and to not let the person into their homes.

